UBS Group AG Has $49.58 Million Stake in Bullish $BLSH

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Free Report) by 486.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,248 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.90% of Bullish worth $49,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $163,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bullish by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,529,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,785,000 after buying an additional 1,086,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bullish by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,563,985 shares of the company's stock worth $59,228,000 after buying an additional 104,724 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,431,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,658,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bullish news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $2,912,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,923,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,260,484.26. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLSH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bullish from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bullish from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bullish in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.92.

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Bullish Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE BLSH opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a current ratio of 29.28. Bullish has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 442.63.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bullish will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bullish Company Profile

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

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