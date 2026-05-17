UBS Group AG Has $9.51 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

UBS Group AG increased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,963 shares of the solar energy provider's stock after buying an additional 166,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.60% of Canadian Solar worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 335.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,796 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company's stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Solar Stock Up 0.3%

CSIQ opened at $17.88 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $950.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Canadian Solar's revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Freedom Capital raised Canadian Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSIQ

Trending Headlines about Canadian Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian Solar reported Q1 EPS of ($0.71) , better than the consensus loss of ($1.06), and revenue of $1.08 billion , above estimates of $950.4 million, which suggests execution was stronger than feared. Article Title

Canadian Solar reported Q1 EPS of , better than the consensus loss of ($1.06), and revenue of , above estimates of $950.4 million, which suggests execution was stronger than feared. Positive Sentiment: The company said solar module shipments reached 2.5 GW , above guidance, and battery storage shipments surged, pointing to improving demand in key growth areas. Article Title

The company said solar module shipments reached , above guidance, and battery storage shipments surged, pointing to improving demand in key growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Management described the quarter as supported by strategic progress, including continued U.S. solar manufacturing expansion and stronger-than-expected operational results. Article Title

Management described the quarter as supported by strategic progress, including continued U.S. solar manufacturing expansion and stronger-than-expected operational results. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate CSIQ at an average “Hold” , suggesting expectations are balanced rather than strongly bullish. Article Title

Analysts currently rate at an average , suggesting expectations are balanced rather than strongly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Canadian Solar’s updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion came in well below the consensus estimate of about $1.6 billion , which likely weighed on the shares. Article Title

Canadian Solar’s updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance of came in well below the consensus estimate of about , which likely weighed on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted a broader pullback in Canadian Solar stock, with investors focusing on the softer forecast despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc NASDAQ: CSIQ is a global renewable energy company that specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and system solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers. Canadian Solar offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including mono- and multi-crystalline solar cells and modules, as well as advanced energy storage and system integration solutions tailored for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In addition to manufacturing solar components, Canadian Solar provides end-to-end services encompassing project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Solar wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Solar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here