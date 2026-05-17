UBS Group AG Has $9.96 Million Position in American Public Education, Inc. $APEI

UBS Group AG increased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,533 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.46% of American Public Education worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $15,108,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company's stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1,667.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,835 shares of the company's stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 170,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company's stock.

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American Public Education Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of APEI stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $977.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. Zacks Research downgraded American Public Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on American Public Education from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Public Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Public Education

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,587,324.40. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tanya Joy Axenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,113,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,779,378.56. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 377,071 shares of company stock valued at $20,753,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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