UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,912 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 40,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.15% of Columbia Sportswear worth $34,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 33.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 29.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,842.40. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 51.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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