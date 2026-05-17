UBS Group AG Purchases 165,405 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of Power Integrations worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 244.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Power Integrations's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $167,853.82. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,681.18. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $499,266.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,397.69. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $683,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Power Integrations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Power Integrations wasn't on the list.

While Power Integrations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here