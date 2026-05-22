UBS Group AG Purchases 221,716 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,332 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 221,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Nomad Foods worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,823,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,451,806 shares of the company's stock worth $32,241,000 after buying an additional 765,690 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 164.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,533 shares of the company's stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 742,813 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $9,494,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 144.2% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 952,268 shares of the company's stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 562,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

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Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.00 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nomad Foods

Insider Transactions at Nomad Foods

In other news, CEO Dominic Brisby purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 676,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,813.26. The trade was a 28.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $913,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 116,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,443.08. This trade represents a 591.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 264,731 shares of company stock worth $2,524,538. 17.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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