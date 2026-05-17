UBS Group AG Purchases 42,521 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,128 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of Blackbaud worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,516,432 shares of the technology company's stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 706,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 777.3% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 598,547 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 530,320 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 248.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 419,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 298,839 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 886.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $74.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.81 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 176.76% and a net margin of 12.41%.Blackbaud's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLKB

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $100,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 135,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,762,403.88. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $681,147.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,471,196.28. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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