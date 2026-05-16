UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,176 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG's holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the bank's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $293.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Credicorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $318.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.60.

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Trending Headlines about Credicorp

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Credicorp Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $315.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.13 and a twelve month high of $380.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $331.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 1st. The bank reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

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