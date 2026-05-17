UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,112 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Disc Medicine worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 15,137.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company's stock.

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Disc Medicine Stock Down 4.1%

IRON stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $380,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,882.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $433,234.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,454,416.92. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,013 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Disc Medicine

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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