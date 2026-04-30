UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 873,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.44% of Brighthouse Financial worth $164,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 225.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $60.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

See Also

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