UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,180,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of Xeris Biopharma worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,760 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $104,168.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,226,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,665,668.75. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Aloysius Brady sold 10,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $60,020.36. Following the sale, the director owned 89,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,979.64. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,835 shares of company stock valued at $367,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company's stock.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 735.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XERS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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