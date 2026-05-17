UBS Group AG Sells 123,486 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,684 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Schneider National worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Schneider National by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,137.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,684.75. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a $35.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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