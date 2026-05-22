UBS Group AG Sells 129,382 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,382 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,918.08. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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