UBS Group AG Sells 131,222 Shares of Appian Corporation $APPN

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,104 shares of the company's stock after selling 131,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Appian worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 18.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,720 shares of the company's stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,731 shares of the company's stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Appian by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the company's stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Appian by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,832 shares of the company's stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Appian by 34.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,343 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on APPN

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Appian Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,139.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Dorsey purchased 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive owned 13,993 shares in the company, valued at $267,686.09. This represents a 59.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.00% of the company's stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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