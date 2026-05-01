UBS Group AG Sells 1,500,719 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,500,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.70% of Carlyle Group worth $149,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company's stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Carlyle Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore set a $56.00 target price on Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carlyle Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,399,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlyle Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlyle Group wasn't on the list.

While Carlyle Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here