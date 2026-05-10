UBS Group AG Sells 330,814 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 330,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG's holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 227.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company's stock.

Get BAM alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Brookfield Asset Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield Asset Management this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 51.59%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's payout ratio is presently 132.24%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Asset Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here