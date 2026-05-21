UBS Group AG Sells 65,052 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of Energizer worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,836.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Trading Up 2.1%

Energizer stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.Energizer's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,019,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,628,428.84. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,215 shares of company stock valued at $361,302. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energizer wasn't on the list.

While Energizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here