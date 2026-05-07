UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,280 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,541 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.00% of Everus Construction Group worth $43,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Everus Construction Group by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,421 shares of the company's stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 73,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,790 shares of the company's stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 140,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 184.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,247 shares during the period.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $168.77 on Thursday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $171.58. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.33. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Everus Construction Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Further Reading

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