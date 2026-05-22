UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,774,573 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 4.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.95% of UBS Group worth $1,378,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the bank's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,512,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,154 shares of the bank's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,697 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on UBS Group AG and kept a Buy rating, which signals continued Wall Street confidence in the bank’s outlook.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on UBS Group AG and kept a Buy rating, which signals continued Wall Street confidence in the bank’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS also continued to get recognition in wealth management, with advisor Michael R. Doren named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, reinforcing the firm’s strength in its core advisory business.

UBS also continued to get recognition in wealth management, with advisor Michael R. Doren named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, reinforcing the firm’s strength in its core advisory business. Neutral Sentiment: UBS announced a quarterly coupon payment on its AMUB exchange-traded note, a routine capital-markets update that is unlikely to materially affect the stock.

UBS announced a quarterly coupon payment on its AMUB exchange-traded note, a routine capital-markets update that is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UBS commentary on oil, the U.S. consumer, and other markets may keep the firm visible in investor discussions, but these macro views are not direct drivers of UBS Group’s earnings by themselves.

UBS commentary on oil, the U.S. consumer, and other markets may keep the firm visible in investor discussions, but these macro views are not direct drivers of UBS Group’s earnings by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said stronger capital rules are needed to protect taxpayers from another bailout risk, keeping regulatory pressure on UBS and raising the possibility of higher capital requirements.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said stronger capital rules are needed to protect taxpayers from another bailout risk, keeping regulatory pressure on UBS and raising the possibility of higher capital requirements. Negative Sentiment: UBS is also pushing back against a Senate-linked probe into Nazi-era accounts, which could prolong legal and reputational scrutiny.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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