UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Stock Position Boosted by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.15% of UL Solutions worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UL Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,550,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,484,000 after buying an additional 167,564 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UL Solutions by 543.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 162,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in UL Solutions by 9,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 334,178 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 9,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $956,707.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,890.18. This represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,887.20. This represents a 23.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

ULS stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $107.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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