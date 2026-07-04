Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,761 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $635.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $461.33 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $492.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.59. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.60 and a 52 week high of $714.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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