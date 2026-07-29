Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 15,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $501.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.04. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.60 and a 12-month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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