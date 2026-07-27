Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Stock Position Decreased by Owlhouse Capital LP

Owlhouse Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.6% of Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,253,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,225,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52,171.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $77,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $747,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,223 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $589,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Argus set a $550.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $635.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $475.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.60 and a 52-week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Ulta Beauty's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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