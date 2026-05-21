Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 30,082 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.51% of Ultra Clean worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,415,000 after buying an additional 293,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ultra Clean by 360.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 212,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $173,780.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 15,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,685.16. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,363. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,777 shares of company stock worth $3,193,989. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

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