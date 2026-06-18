Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE Shares Sold by Catalio Capital Management LP

Catalio Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 128,712 shares during the period. Catalio Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 191,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 973,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,973,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of RARE opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $144,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,129.12. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,429.75. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $575,039. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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