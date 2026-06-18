UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the bank's stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.'s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 419.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company's stock.

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UMB Financial Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $137.56.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $50,627.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,192.24. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,125.14. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Further Reading

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