Unio Capital LLC Has $31.10 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Unio Capital LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 6.7% of Unio Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $31,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,754.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,524.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $691.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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