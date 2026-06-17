Unio Capital LLC Has $49.13 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Unio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,973 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 9.2% of Unio Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $986.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,004.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,060.41.

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Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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