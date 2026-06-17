Unio Capital LLC Purchases 8,694 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Unio Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,918 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 6.2% of Unio Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,734 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $477,225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,667,000 after purchasing an additional 791,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $417.07 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $441.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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