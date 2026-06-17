Unio Capital LLC Purchases 8,761 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Unio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 5.0% of Unio Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Trading Down 4.7%

ASML opened at $1,803.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,913.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,561.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,383.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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