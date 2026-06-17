Unio Capital LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Unio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 82,104 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.1% of Unio Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $395.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

More Analog Devices News

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the sale, the director owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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