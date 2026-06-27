Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 681.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,833 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,701,000 after buying an additional 548,140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Down 7.4%

TER opened at $436.86 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $472.37. The business's 50-day moving average price is $382.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.73. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

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Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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