Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 7,854 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after acquiring an additional 283,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,148,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,017,256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $454.34 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $483.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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