Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $228.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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