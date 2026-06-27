Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 521.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,795 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 188,628 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $33,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand.

Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. GitLab vs. Snowflake: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals.

Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst.

Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including recent transactions by executives, may weigh on sentiment even though the trades were reportedly made under pre-arranged plans for tax withholding purposes.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $248.29 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $7,460,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,781.16. This trade represents a 63.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,702,704 shares of company stock valued at $390,771,264 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here