Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $10.36 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,598 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on C. Truist Financial raised their target price on Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. How Citigroup's Stress Test Success Strengthens Shareholder Returns

Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Citigroup Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment:

Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup was also cited in a stock-picking note on Micron, where the bank said strong memory demand could benefit SanDisk; this is more about Citigroup’s analyst commentary than a direct driver for C shares. Micron is soaring after blowout earnings report. That's good news for this other memory chipmaker, Citigroup says

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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