Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $9.26 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 217.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,659 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,384 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Czech National Bank increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $138.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.06 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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