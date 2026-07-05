Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977,378 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.5% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $326,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.34 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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