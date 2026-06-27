Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,591 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.3% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $78,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Dbs Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $960.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,021.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $996.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $685.39 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here