Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 6,831.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,692 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 183,013 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,198 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,642 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NTR opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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