Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $8.17 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,898 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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