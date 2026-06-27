Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,215 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

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Entegris Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of ENTG opened at $161.43 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $6,373,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,527 shares in the company, valued at $32,857,174.07. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

View Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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