Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 11,988 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:UNP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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