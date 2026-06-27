Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,691 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.92.

View Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $150.21 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.72 and a beta of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.53%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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