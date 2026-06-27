Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 12,399 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,046 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,511,888,000 after acquiring an additional 307,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,603,368 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,939,561,000 after purchasing an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,378,707,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,922,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,534,180 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,104,714,000 after purchasing an additional 376,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $377.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $364.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,519 shares in the company, valued at $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,495,126. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,557 shares of company stock worth $67,205,642. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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