Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 24,956 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,744 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 24,956 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Oracle were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 247,068 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.6% during the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.69. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $428.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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