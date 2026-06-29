Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 67,022 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,984 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,022 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $251.52 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $253.35. The company has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.81.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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