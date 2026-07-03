Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Holdings Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,839 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $282.50 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $282.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average is $252.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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