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Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Holdings Trimmed by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Osborne Partners Capital Management cut its Union Pacific stake by 74.1% in the first quarter, selling 43,688 shares and leaving it with 15,303 shares worth about $3.71 million.
  • Wall Street remains mostly constructive on UNP, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target of $283.11.
  • Union Pacific reported solid recent results, beating estimates with $2.93 EPS and $6.22 billion in revenue, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share for a 2.0% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Union Pacific.

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 43,688 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.11.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

UNP stock opened at $282.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $282.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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