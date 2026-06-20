Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,523 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 129,761 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $130,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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